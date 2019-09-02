Dorian causes 'catastrophic damage' in Bahamas

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Hurricane Dorian has caused "catastrophic damage" in the Bahamas as the Category 5 storm slowly makes its way across the island chain towards the United States, authorities said.

At 4 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center warned of the ongoing "life-threatening situation" in the famed tourist destination as Dorian's eye was drifting westward, lashing parts of the Grand Bahama Island with destructive winds.

"Residents of Grand Bahama Island should not leave their shelter when the eye passes over, as winds will rapidly increase on the other side of the eye," the center said.

The warning clocked wind gusts at up to 200 mph and storm surges of between 18 and 23 feet above normal tide levels, which will be present all of Monday "causing extreme destruction."

The storm first made landfall Sunday afternoon in Elbow Cay, Abacos, before making a second landfall on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbor. The third landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island occurred late Sunday night.

Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue said via Facebook that the storm caused "catastrophic damage" on Elbow Cay, Man-o-War, Marsh Harbor and the surrounding areas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said it was "the worst day of my life," the Bahama's The Tribune reported.

Dorian is the strongest hurricane in modern record-keeping history to make landfall on the Caribbean archipelago nation with wind speeds far stronger than the 150 mph most of the houses are built to withstand, he said.

"I just want to say as a physician, I've been trained to withstand many things, but never anything like this," he said during a press conference urging the people of Grand Bahama to evacuate.

He said many of the residents had not heeded his warning to evacuate.

"I can only say to them that I hope this is not the last time they will hear my voice and may God be with them," he said.

Last Friday, pre-impact data analysis by Pacific Disaster Center estimated that the Bahama's would require $8.1 billion to recover from Hurricane Dorian, but officials said Sunday the figure has since increased.