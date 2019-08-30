Scottish judge declines to stop Johnson's order to suspend Parliament

A view Thursday of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, where demonstrators have rallied against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament next month. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- British protesters are ramping up opposition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament, after a Scottish judge affirmed the government's political move.

Those opposing Johnson's action to prorogue Parliament said he doesn't have the power to order such a move, which is a violation of the constitution.

Lord Raymond Doherty, a judge of the Supreme Courts of Scotland, rejected the call Friday.

"I'm not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there's a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage," he said. "I'm going to move the substantive hearing forward to Tuesday. Weighing consideration in the balance, it's in the interest of justice that it proceeds sooner rather than later."

Opponents in London and Ireland have taken legal action to stop Johnson from suspending Parliament from early September until mid-October -- a move he said is agenda-centric, but opponents argue is a pre-emptive strike to block opposition to leaving the European Union without a deal by Oct. 31.

The public outcry to the move continues to grow, with about 60 demonstrations against Johnson scheduled this weekend. Protesters by the thousands have already held rallies in Cardiff, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

More than 1.5 million have signed an Internet petition calling for Johnson to change his decision to prorogue Parliament.

A government representative said the suspension does not stop lawmakers from doing their jobs in the interim.

"As we have set out, the government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda, and MPs are not prevented from scrutinizing our withdrawal from the EU," the representative said.

"We are glad the court found against the interdict -- there was no good reason to seek one, given the full hearing is due to take place next week, and the process of bringing the session to an end will not start until the week commencing Sept. 9."