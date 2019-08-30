A World Health Organization workers gives an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the last year, government officials said in an update Friday.

The report also said the nation has recorded 3,000 confirmed cases of Ebola. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern made more complicated by instability and mistrust in the Congolese government.

The health crisis is the second worst outbreak after one that killed more than 11,300 people between 2013 and 2016.

Doctors Without Borders said those involved with stopping the spread of the virus must build trust with the local communities.

"We also believe the Ebola response should be integrated into local health care facilities so that medical services are easier for people to access," the group said in a statement.

Officials said health workers have given an experimental Ebola vaccine to more than 200,000 people, and it's believed to have a 97.5 percent efficiency rate for 12 months.

New cases of Ebola have also been reported in the communities of Goma and South Kivu.

Neighboring Uganda reported a 9-year-old girl who crossed the border tested positive Thursday. She exhibited symptoms after arriving with her mother, including high fever and mouth bleeding.