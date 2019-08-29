A photo released Sunday by KCNA shows a newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher and military personnel during a test fire that was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) in North Korea. Photo by KCNA

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- North Korea is promoting its latest weapons in state media, while slamming a statement from members of the United Nations Security Council on Thursday -- warning the criticism could delay dialogue.

On Thursday, Korean Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun said the regime's "new weapons" are like an "active volcano" that "could set the world's superpowers on fire."

In the statement, North Korea criticized "some other countries" that "cannot defend their dignity under the pressure of foreign powers," while championing its weapons program.

Pyongyang also slammed the United States and South Korea, while not mentioning the countries by name, for "two-faced behavior" and conducting joint drills in August.

Kim Son Gyong of Pyongyang's Korea-Europe Association said in a statement to KCNA the condemnation of North Korea missile tests, issued by Britain, France and Germany, is an "act that makes no distinctions."

"It will only push dialogue further away," said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to KCNA.

On Tuesday, the three countries had called for international sanctions to remain in place during a closed-door session of the Security Council in New York.

The Kim regime has conducted seven rounds of ballistic missile launches since July 25. Seoul has said they have all involved short-range missiles, according to Yonhap.

On Thursday, Kim Son Gyong took aim at Europe for meddling in Korean Peninsula affairs, while claiming the international community was not equally condemning U.S.-South Korea joint exercises.

"We are in a position to develop good relations with European countries, but it must be based strictly on respect for sovereignty," Kim Son Gyong said. "If you cannot break out of a rigid and biased way of thinking to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and guarantee peace, then it is better to go back to sleep and take care of your own affairs."

Britain, France and Germany have previously said North Korea must take "concrete steps toward complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the United States."