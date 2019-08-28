Queen agrees to Boris Johnson's request to close Parliament

Queen Elizabeth II agreed to shut down Parliament for five weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested it. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- British Queen Elizabeth II agreed Wednesday to shut down Parliament for five weeks at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request, sparking anger from lawmakers who want to stop a hard crash out of the European Union.

Johnson asked the queen to temporarily suspend Parliament from early September to Oct. 14, saying the move will allow him to better pursue his domestic policies. Opponents say he's trying to ward off interference from lawmakers over leaving the European Union on Oct. 31.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote to the queen Wednesday expressing concerns about Johnson's plan and requesting his own meeting with her. He accused Johnson of conducting a "smash and grab on our democracy."

Democrat leader Jo Swinson also requested a meeting with the queen, expressing concern about Johnson's plan, saying it's "anti-democratic."

"This is a crucial time in our country's history, and yet our prime minister is arrogantly attempting to force through a no-deal Brexit against the democratic will," Swinson said. "He is outrageously stifling the voices of both the people and their representatives."

Johnson has promised Britain will have departed the 28-nation alliance by Nov. 1, with or without an agreement with the EU.

Johnson also said a reason for his request to suspend Parliament is because the present session has gone on for too long.

Labor lawmaker Ben Bradshaw called Johnson's move Wednesday a "coup" attempt that could "drag the monarch into an unprecedented constitutional crisis." Scottish Parliament leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday will go down in history as a "dark" day for British democracy.

Johnson denied the move had anything to do with Britain's EU exit, and said there will be "ample time" for lawmakers to debate before a key summit of EU leaders in Belgium Oct. 17.

"We are bringing forward a new legislative program on crime, hospitals, making sure we have the education funding we need," the prime minister said.

Queen Elizabeth II will deliver her annual speech on Oct. 14 that outlines the prime minister's legislative agenda.

Corbyn said Tuesday he wants to stage a vote of no confidence for Johnson's leadership.