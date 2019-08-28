Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Nearly two dozen people were killed when a bar on Mexico's eastern coast caught fire, authorities said Wednesday.

The attorney general's office said the fire started at the White Horse bar in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, late Tuesday and killed at least 23 people. The AG also said it may have been a "malicious" arson attack.

Veracruz Gov. Cuilahuac Garcia Jimenez said a gang dispute could be responsible, and authorities suspect gasoline bombs may have been used to start the fire. No arrests have been made.

Jimenez vowed to find those responsible.

"In Veracruz, criminal groups are no longer tolerated," Jiminez said.

Coatzacoalcos is a port city on the Gulf of Mexico coast.