Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Japan released more information on the North Korean missile that was launched on Saturday, when Pyongyang tested what it has described as a "super large multiple rocket launcher."

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday the missile that flew in an easterly direction from North Korea's coast, facing Japan, was a "new model," Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

"There is a possibility [North Korea] is trying to improve the accuracy of missile attacks," Iwaya said, adding the North Koreans could be aiming to "break through" Japan's missile defense zone.

North Korea launched two missiles on Saturday. One projectile flew a distance of about 220 miles, the second launch reached 250 miles. Each missile flew at a "lower than normal" altitude of 62 miles, according to the Yomiuri.

On Tuesday, Iwaya said there is increasing risk North Korea could be improving upon long-range missile technology, applying what the regime has learned from past launches, Kyodo News reported.

Tensions between Japan and North Korea have not diminished following Kim Jong Un's meetings with world leaders in 2018 and 2019.

Despite calls for a summit from Tokyo, Kim has refused to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

North Korea has instead stepped up condemnations of Japan's policies, including changes to its defense budget.

Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA said Monday Japan is "accelerating" its demise as a "warmongering nation."

North Korea said Japan's military defense spending is at a record high as it has increased year on year in the past seven years.

According to Japanese press reports, Tokyo is expected to request a record-high $49.8 billion for the national defense budget for next fiscal year beginning April 2020.

Japan is seeking to advance capabilities in "new domains of warfare," including outer space and cyberspace, according to Kyodo.