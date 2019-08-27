Swedish prosecutors won't challenge A$AP Rocky's conditional sentence

Rapper A$AP Rocky will not serve any more jail time for the alleged assault in Stockholm, Sweden, after prosecutors decided not to appeal his conditional sentence. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Rapper A$AP Rocky's conditional sentence for assault will stand after Swedish prosecutors decided Tuesday not to appeal the court's decision.

Prosecutors had considered challenging the court, accusing A$AP Rocky and his entourage of using bottles as weapons during a street fight in Stockholm on June 30. They later determined it wasn't clear whether they used glass bottles as weapons.

"I have accepted the District Court's evaluation of the evidence, in as much as the use of whole or broken bottles during the assault has not been proven," prosecutor Daniel Suneson said. "After due consideration, I have chosen not to appeal the verdict."

He said the three defendants have been brought to justice for the assault.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, will not serve any more jail time but will be on probation for two years. The victim, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, received $1,300 in damages.

Mayers said he and his entourage acted in self-defense.

The arrest angered fans of the rapper, and President Donald Trump demanded Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven release Mayers. Swedish authorities released Mayers and his entourage on Aug. 2 after they'd been imprisoned for nearly a month.

A$AP Rocky released his first song since the incident and the video includes a scene of him in jail.