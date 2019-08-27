South Korea medical school 'searched and seized' in connection to Cho Kuk

South Korean justice minister nominee Cho Kuk (C) has refused to withdraw his nomination. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors carried out a search-and-seize operation at a medical school as President Moon Jae-in's pick to be justice minister remains at the center of corruption allegations.

A special investigation unit of the Seoul Central District conducted a 10-hour raid at Pusan National University's medical school, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m., in the city of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, Yonhap reported Tuesday.

Investigators were seen carrying out three boxes of documents and would not take questions from reporters gathered at the site.

Cho Kuk, formerly Moon's senior secretary for civil affairs, is accused of using his position of power -- past and present -- to secure benefits for his daughter, Cho Min.

Cho's 28-year-old daughter was reportedly awarded a total of nearly $10,000 in scholarship funds from Pusan National University from 2016 to 2018 despite poor academic performance, according to local reports.

The operation conducted Tuesday is part of investigations to determine whether officials at the university made exceptions for Cho. School rules require a student maintain an average grade point average of at least 2.5 out of 4.5 for scholarships.

The exception was a new rule that exempted "external scholarships" from the requirement, and began to be enforced in 2016 when Cho's daughter began her studies, according to Yonhap.

Cho Kuk's political opponents have demanded he step down from government, but the former law professor said he refuses to back down despite public pressure.

Local television network SBS reported Tuesday Cho said the prosecution's findings alone will not be sufficient proof of reform in South Korea's justice system.

Cho also said he does not intend to withdraw from the nomination.

If Cho is appointed justice minister as planned, he could "oversee" the prosecutor's office through the exercise of ministerial powers, according to the report.