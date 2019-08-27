Japan defends South Korea 'white list' removal

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said South Korea is to blame for Japan's decision to remove the country from its "white list" of preferred trading partners. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Japan held a meeting of ministers and senior officials a day ahead of "white list" removal, when South Korea will be taken off Tokyo's list of preferred trading partners.

The meeting came a few hours after South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon suggested Seoul is willing to reverse a decision to terminate Japan-Korea GSOMIA, a military intelligence-sharing agreement, the Chosun Ilbo reported.

Seoul has not ruled out a review of GSOMIA termination, depending on "changes in Japanese behavior." Japan could be disregarding Seoul's flexibility.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday defended the government's decision to remove South Korea from its list at a regular press briefing, NHK reported.

The decision "took into account the inadequacies of South Korea's export management system," Suga said, according to the report.

White list removal will go into effect at midnight, Tokyo time, on Wednesday.

Other officials of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration made similar remarks, including Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Hiroshige Seko, the economic minister.

Japanese government officials said the regulation of trade cannot be linked to the issue of security.

"We cannot understand why the South Korean side would made a connection between the two," they said, according to NHK.

Last week South Korea had said Japan's decision to remove Korea from its "white list" of preferred trading partners, effective Aug. 28, and initiate trade restrictions, were reasons for the decision to suspend cooperation on security.

On Tuesday Lee said at a meeting at his office GSOMIA remains in effect until November.

"I believe if the Japanese government reverses measures of wrongdoing, the GSOMIA [termination] can be reviewed again," Lee said.

The latest bilateral tensions began on July 1, when Japan began to enforce trade restrictions targeting South Korea's tech industry.

Critics have said Japan's policy was retaliation for South Korean court decisions in favor of compensation for victims of wartime forced labor.