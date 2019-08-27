British Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn wants to stage a vote of no confidence for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. File Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- British Labor Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn plans to hold a vote of no confidence for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then install himself as interim leader to stop Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal.

Corbyn met with several party leaders Tuesday but some groups snubbed his request.

Corbyn pushed again for a second referendum for leaving the European Union, and warned departing without an agreement with the EU would put Britain "at the mercy of [U.S. President] Donald Trump." Corbyn accused Johnson of "cozying up to Trump" at the G7 summit in France last weekend.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has also called for a second referendum and said the Labor party would support remaining in the EU.

"The only way out now is to have a referendum, to ask the people whether they're prepared to continue down this path," Starmer said.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down candidates against the Conservative Party and form a coalition with Johnson, but only if he calls an election and makes good on his promise to leave the European Union.

"If Boris Johnson does do the right thing and does go for a clean break Brexit, then not only would we applaud that, we would want to support and help that project," Farage said. "We want to talk to them and come to an accommodation. We're quite prepared to put country before party."

Johnson, who met with EU leaders last week, said he was "marginally" more optimistic about securing a deal, but insisted other EU states need to shift ground. Johnson repeatedly refused to rule out suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal exit.

"I think it's what the people want," Johnson said. "I also think, by the way, it's what our friends and partners on the other side of the [English] Channel want. They want it over."

Asked about Corbyn's attempt to usurp him as prime minister, Johnson said, "One of my many missions in life is to protect the people of this country from the appalling consequences of a Labor government."

Britain has until Oct. 31 to strike a deal with the EU or risk crashing out of the bloc. Corbyn said his party would do everything in its power to prevent that scenario.

"The [Conservative Party is] going out with their begging bowl to billionaire hedge funders to raise cash for an autumn general election," Corbyn wrote in the Independent. "The chaos and uncertainty caused by a no-deal Brexit is a potential goldmine for speculators betting against the pound."

Corbyn also said he doesn't believe leaving without a deal would return British sovereignty, but would instead open the door for foreign corporations to invade the British economy.

"The battle to stop no-deal Brexit isn't a struggle between those who want to leave the EU and those who want continued membership," Corbyn said. "It's a battle of the many against the few who are hijacking the referendum result to shift even more power and wealth toward those at the top."