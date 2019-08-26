U.S. President Donald Trump is welcomed Saturday by French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival to the Hotel du Palais Biarritz in Biarritz, France. Photo by Andrea Hanks/White House/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump participates in the G7 Working Session on the Partnership with Africa at the Centre de Congrés Bellevue on Sunday in Biarritz, France, site of the G7 Summit. Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continue to talk at the conclusion of their working breakfast meeting on Sunday in Biarritz, France, site of the G7 Summit. Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, joined by members of their delegations, participate in working breakfast meeting on Sunday in Biarritz, France, site of the G7 Summit. Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump joins G7 Leaders Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte; European Council President Donald Tusk; Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and G7 Summit host French President Emmanuel Macron during a G7 Working Session on Global Economy, Foreign Policy and Security Affairs at the Centre de Congrés Bellevue on Sunday, in Biarritz, France. Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will conclude his busy weekend at the G7 summit in France Monday with a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron before returning to the United States.

Trump and Macron will speak to reporters at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Earlier Monday, Trump held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leader of Egypt. One topic of discussion was the ongoing trade conflict with China. Merkel said it's in "everyone's interest" for China and the United States to reach a deal.

Trump later clarified that China had asked to resume trade talks, and has lost an estimated 3 million jobs because of U.S. tariffs.

During a news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump was asked about Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who showed up to the G7 Summit at Macron's request.

"No, I don't want to comment on that. But he was here, and we'll see what happens with Iran," Trump said.

He said Macron asked about inviting Zarif, to which he said, "If you want to do that, that's okay.

RELATED Brazil deploys troops to battle Amazon rainforest fires

"I don't consider that disrespectful at all, especially when he asked me for approval."

Trump said el-Sisi will be very important to reaching a Middle East peace deal. The failure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a working government has forced another election next month that Trump called a "complicating factor."

The full scope of the peace plan created by White House adviser Jared Kushner won't be unveiled until after the Sept. 17 election.

"I think the Palestinians would like to make a deal," Trump said Monday. "As you know, I cut off most funding to the Palestinians -- a lot of funding. And I think they'd like to take it back."

Trump floated the idea of having next year's G7 summit in South Florida, near a major airport and his resort, the Trump National Doral.

"They love the location of the hotel," he said. "We haven't found anything that's even close to competing with it. Really, you can be there in a matter of minutes after you land."