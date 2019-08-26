Tropical Storm Dorian is heading west toward the Dominican Republic and is projected to hit the Florida Peninsula late Saturday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Aug. 27 -- Tropical Storm Dorian is forecast to take a path that will reach the coast of the Dominican Republic during the middle of this week before traveling northwestward through the Bahamas with an eventual strike on the Florida Peninsula late Saturday.

All interests in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Bahamas and Florida should continue to closely monitor the progression of Dorian, which has already delivered strong winds and heavy rain to the islands of Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia.

At the very least, a swath of building seas, rough surf, heavy rain and gusty winds will spread northwestward along the path of the tropical cyclone.

Fluctuation in strength is likely with Dorian's intensity ranging from a moderate tropical storm to perhaps a Category 1 hurricane.

RELATED Lightning strike injures 6 at PGA Tour Championship

A large high pressure area to the north of the Caribbean is currently steering Dorian on a west-northwest course.

As Dorian reaches the western periphery of the high and a weakness in the steering flow caused by Tropical Depression Six, it will turn more toward the northwest, but probably only for a two- to four-day stretch.

Dorian's forecast impact in the northern Caribbean

"The tropical storm will first take aim at easternmost Hispaniola, where it could make landfall late Wednesday night or Thursday morning," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

With this forecast track, the center of Dorian may dodge Puerto Rico from Wednesday to Wednesday night, but some rain and wind is likely over the island, especially the western portion.

However, impacts from Dorian on Puerto Rico will be dramatically less than the magnitude as that of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

RELATED Thousands evacuated from path of Northern California wildfire

Puerto Rican officials have already announced several precautionary measures. Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said on Twitter on Monday that she was issuing a state of emergency declaration for the island. About 360 shelters which hold a capacity of 48,500 people have been opened while 24,000 cots were distributed.

Rainfall of 4-8 inches and wind gusts of 60-80 mph are forecast over the Dominican Republic and western Puerto Rico. Locally higher amounts of rain can occur over the mountains.

The combination of steep terrain and heavy rainfall will lead to incidents of flash flooding and mudslides, regardless of prior drought conditions over the Dominican Republic and western Puerto Rico. Locally gusty winds can trigger sporadic power outages.

In comparison to the Saffir-Simpson scale, which has been used by meteorologists for decades and classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for hurricanes is based on a broad range of important factors. The scale covers not only wind speed, but flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss.

"At present, Dorian is a small tropical cyclone, which will spare large areas from feeling its worst impacts, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff.

However, small storms can fluctuate in strength and potentially grow in size over the course of their lifespan. Dorian will be monitored closely for changes in strength.

"There is a chance that Dorian could become a hurricane before landfall in the Dominican Republic," Kottlowski said.

Dorian will weaken as it crosses the Dominican Republic. In fact, some weakening would still occur if the storm manages to slip between the Mona Passage. This is the channel of water between Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Dorian's forecast impact on the Bahamas

The degree of land interaction between Dorian and the higher terrain of Hispaniola will determine how quickly the tropical cyclone can recover as it pulls away to the northwest.

"At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting Dorian to re-intensify Friday and Saturday as it moves northwestward along the Bahamas island chain," Kottlowski said.

"It's highly possible Dorian could become a hurricane as it moves through the Bahamas," he added.

Interests in the Bahamas should prepare for conditions of a strengthening tropical storm to hurricane. A swath of heavy rain, locally damaging winds and battering surf is in store, but the worst conditions are likely to be over a relatively narrow path with some islands having significant impact and others with barely a breeze and a little rain.

Dorian's forecast impact on the U.S.

The next land area in the Dorian's path will be the United States, and more specifically Florida.

Dorian is expected to move inland over the eastern part of the Florida Peninsula during Saturday night or early Sunday morning, depending on how far north the tropical cyclone wanders before hand.

By the time Dorian reaches Florida, the overall size of the storm may be somewhat larger and its impact farther-reaching, when compared to the compact system in the Caribbean. The feature will pass over very warm waters of the Gulf Stream between Florida and the Bahamas.

"There is a high chance that Dorian makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida," Kottlowski said.

At this point, there is the likelihood of stormy conditions with heavy rain and gusty winds that push northwestward across part of the Florida Peninsula beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday night. Flooding downpours and power outages are possible.

Should Dorian remain over land for the duration after reaching Florida, the system will slowly weaken and rain itself out over the southeastern corner of the U.S. during Labor Day and beyond.

However, if Dorian manages to turn more to the west and reach the Gulf of Mexico, another period of strengthening is likely, which could bring the tropical cyclone back up to hurricane status next week.

In this case, the overall impacts of the storm on U.S. interests surrounding the Gulf of Mexico will be re-evaluated.

Dorian's impact on the Windward Islands

"Impacts from Dorian over the Windward Islands has been in the form of strong gusty winds and occasional heavy rainfall, mostly impacting the islands of Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia," Kottlowski said.

Rainfall amounts of over 2 inches have occurred over Martinique thus far and a peak wind gust of 55 mph was reported from the Barbados airport last night.

The Windward Islands can expect tropical storm conditions to continue through Tuesday afternoon, including winds gusting up to 40-60 mph and additional heavy rainfall at times. Conditions should start to improve across these islands Tuesday night.