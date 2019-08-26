Tropical Storm Dorian, lower right, heads westward toward Puerto Rico early Wednesday, as seen from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-East satellite. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Aug. 28 -- Tropical Storm Dorian weakened a little as it passed over the Lesser Antilles, dumping heavy rains, bringing down trees and knocking out power in Barbados.

By early Wednesday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds were 60 mph as it tracked northwest at 13 mph about 85 miles from Saint Criox.

Forecasters predict Dorian's path will take it over Puerto Rico at midweek before traveling northwestward through the Bahamas with an eventual strike on the Florida Peninsula this weekend. As a result, the National Hurricane Center has issued a number of watches and warnings. Puerto Rico remained under a hurricane watch early Wednesday, and a tropical storm warning was put into effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

All interests in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Florida and the rest of the Southeast and Gulf coasts should continue to closely monitor the progression of Dorian, which delivered strong winds and heavy rain during its passage through the islands of Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia.

RELATED Lightning strike injures 6 at PGA Tour Championship

At the very least, a swath of building seas, rough surf, heavy rain and gusty winds will spread northwestward along the path of the tropical cyclone.

Fluctuation in strength is likely with Dorian's intensity ranging from a moderate tropical storm to perhaps a Category 1 hurricane or stronger.

A large high pressure area to the north of the Caribbean is currently steering Dorian on a northwest course.

Dorian's northwest path may only last for a two- to four-day stretch as it remains along the western periphery of the high and within a weakness in the steering flow caused by Tropical Storm Erin.

Impact in the northern Caribbean

Impacts from Dorian on Puerto Rico will be dramatically less than the magnitude the island felt from Major Hurricane Maria in 2017.

RELATED Thousands evacuated from path of Northern California wildfire

Still, officials in Puerto Rico are not taking the storm lightly. Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said on Twitter on Monday that she issued a state of emergency declaration for the island. About 360 shelters, which hold a capacity of 48,500 people, have been opened while 24,000 cots were distributed.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico ahead of Dorian's arrival.

And residents aren't taking Dorian lightly either. Supermarket shelves in Cabo Rojo emptied out on Monday from residents there stocking up on water, food and generators, according to Reuters, as people braced for the storm's arrival.

The center of Dorian is forecast to pass close to or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico.

Rainfall of 4-8 inches and wind gusts of 60-80 mph are forecast over Puerto Rico. Locally higher amounts of rain can occur over the mountains.

The combination of steep terrain and heavy rainfall will lead to incidents of flash flooding and mudslides, regardless of prior drought conditions over Puerto Rico. Locally gusty winds can trigger sporadic power outages.

"At present, Dorian is a small tropical cyclone, which will spare large areas from feeling its worst impacts," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff.

However, small storms can fluctuate in strength and potentially grow in size over the course of their lifespan. Dorian will be monitored closely for changes in strength.

Impact on the Bahamas

The degree of land interaction between Dorian and the higher terrain of Puerto Rico will determine how quickly the tropical cyclone can recover as it pulls away to the northwest.

"At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting Dorian to intensify Friday and Saturday as it moves northwestward along the Bahamas island chain," hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

"It's highly possible Dorian could become a hurricane as it moves through the Bahamas," he added.

Interests in the Bahamas should prepare for conditions of a strengthening tropical storm to hurricane. A swath of heavy rain, locally damaging winds and battering surf is in store, but the worst conditions are likely to be over a relatively narrow path with some islands having significant impact and others with barely a breeze and a little rain.

Impact on the United States

The next land area in the Dorian's path will be the United States, and more specifically Florida.

Dorian is expected to move inland over the eastern part of the Florida Peninsula sometime late Saturday or Sunday, depending on how far north the tropical cyclone wanders beforehand.

By the time Dorian reaches Florida, the overall size of the storm may be somewhat larger and its impact farther-reaching, when compared to the compact system in the Caribbean. The feature will pass over very warm waters of the Gulf Stream between Florida and the Bahamas.

"There is a chance that Dorian makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida," Kottlowski said.

At this point, there is the likelihood of stormy conditions with heavy rain and gusty winds that push northwestward across part of the Florida Peninsula beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday night. Flooding downpours and power outages are possible.

Should Dorian remain over land for the duration after reaching Florida, the system will slowly weaken and rain itself out over the southeastern corner of the United States during Labor Day and beyond.

However, if Dorian manages to turn more to the west and reach the Gulf of Mexico, another period of strengthening is likely, which could bring the tropical cyclone back up to hurricane status next week.

In this case, the overall impacts of the storm on U.S. interests surrounding the Gulf of Mexico will be re-evaluated.

Impact on the Windward Islands

"Dorian impacted the Windward Islands with strong gusty winds and occasional heavy rainfall, mostly impacting the islands of Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia," according to Kottlowski.

Rainfall amounts of over 2 inches occurred over Martinique and a peak wind gust of 55 mph was reported from the Barbados airport during Monday night.

Conditions around these islands will substantially improve on Wednesday.