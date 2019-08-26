Russian agency detects radioactive isotopes near missile explosion site

A Russian weather agency detected four separate nuclear isotopes near the missile test site that exploded earlier this month. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Radioactive isotopes have been detected in samples near the Russian military base where a missile testing accident killed five scientists and injured several others.

Despite the radioactivity, there's no risk to the public in the Severodvinsk region where the incident occurred, Russia's meteorological agency said.

"I'm absolutely positive, and I have every reason to affirm the absence of any factors endangering the health and lives of people in the Arkhangelsk region, both on August 8 and at the present," Gov. Igor Orlov told Interfax Monday. "There are no resident of the region or medical professionals who have been or are exposed as a result of the incident."

The weather agency identified four separate isotopes with half lives ranging from 83 minutes to 12 days.

Russia closed the White Sea bay for swimming and fishing because of the presence of rocket fuel. There were reports of residents rushing to buy iodine drops, which can protect the thyroid from radiation exposure.

U.S. officials believe there were radioactive elements involved in the test that went wrong, believing it was a nuclear-powered cruise missile that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was under development last year.

Russia said it's winning the arms race and will continue developing new nuclear propulsion systems.

The Russian meteorological agency Roshydromet detected an intert radioactive gas as a result of the decaying isotopes. They said it was a brief spike in radiation.