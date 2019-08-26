The remnants of Hurricane Dorian are seen early Monday off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 9 -- Former Hurricane Dorian is now "fully extra-tropical" and out over the cold waters off Canada, the National Hurricane Center said late Sunday in its final advisory for the storm.

The NHC said in its 11 p.m. Sunday advisory the storm's core was about 375 miles north of Cape Race, Newfoundland, moving northeast at 24 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Forecasters said it would weaken and be absorbed by a larger low pressure system on Tuesday.

Forecasters said the remnants of Dorian, combined with Tropical Storm Gabrielle, will bring strong winds and rain to Britain this week.

After reaching peak strength while battering the Bahamas and brushing the eastern United States, Dorian will cross the pond with a dose of rain that will start as early as Tuesday. By the time it reaches its destination, Dorian will no longer be a hurricane.

"Dorian has the potential to bring bouts of heavy rain by midweek," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

The heaviest rain looks to move into parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, especially western Scotland, late in the day on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected. This amount of rain is likely to cause some flash flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas. Some minor stream and river flooding will also be possible.

At the same time, a stiff northwesterly wind will accompany the rain. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph.

"Parts of Scotland could experience localized power outages and tree damage," Roys added.

While much of the heavy rain will stay in northern parts of the British Isles, some showers will still stretch southward into parts of England and Wales.

These areas will likely have increasingly cloudy skies late Tuesday, but have to wait until early Wednesday morning before the showery weather arrives.

Wednesday's showers will not be the last effects from tropical systems this week.

After stirring up the waters of the Atlantic, Gabrielle will be the next tropical system to affect the United Kingdom.

Just a day later, Gabrielle will pass through the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean between Iceland and northern Scotland.

Late Wednesday night, increasingly breezy conditions can be expected in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with the strongest winds expected during the day on Thursday.