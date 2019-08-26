Israel vows to build 300 houses in West Bank after attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to build 300 new housing units in a West Bank settlement after a terrorist attack. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said 300 new housing units will be built in Dolev after a terrorist attack in that area killed a 17-year-old girl and wounded her father and brother.

Dolev is a West Bank settlement about 17 miles northwest of Jerusalem. An improvised explosive device detonated there Friday. The Israeli Defense Force said no arrests have been made in the attack but Netanyahu directed his office to approve the new housing.

"We will take root and cripple our enemies," Netanyahu said. "We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlement."

Palestinians claim the new Israeli settlements are illegal because the area is part of the al-Janiya village west of Ramallah.