Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 is seen in the Strait of Gibraltar before its release on August 18. Photo by A. Carrasco Ragel/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Iran has sold off the oil it was carrying in a tanker that was seized and released by Gibraltar last week, officials in Tehran said Monday.

The Adrian Darya tanker was carrying 2.1 million barrels of crude oil worth an estimated $130 million. British authorities held the tanker for weeks because they believed the oil was bound for Syria, a transaction that would violate European Union sanctions.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Monday the oil was sold to an unidentified buyer, and the buyer will determine the tanker's destination.

The tanker, formerly called the Grace 1, was seized by British Royal Marines nearly two months ago and held in Gibraltar. While the vessel was there, U.S. authorities attempted to take over control and block its release to Iran. Both attempts were denied.

The United States has warned other nations, including Greece, not to accept the tanker. Greek officials said last week they would abide by U.S. warnings not to help the ship.

Information had showed the ship was headed for Turkey, but there was no destination listed Monday. British authorities believe the tanker, which authorities said is now heading east in the Mediterranean, is headed for Baniyas, Syria.