Sept. 2 (UPI) --

Hurricane Dorian roared over the Bahamas on Sunday, making landfall on two different islands with punishing sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts that reached speeds of 225 mph.

The maximum sustained winds, as of 11 a.m. Monday, had dropped to 155 mph, and the hurricane was downgraded to Category 4, which encompasses winds of 130 to 156 mph.

Dorian also has slowed to a crawl, swirling west at just 1 mph, about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., and only 30 miles east of Freeport in Grand Bahama Island.

Dorian proved to be a historic hurricane, the strongest ever during modern record-keeping to make landfall in the Bahamas and, with sustained 185-mph winds, it has been the second-strongest hurricane, by wind speed, ever recorded in the Atlantic basin.

"The hurricane is expected to drift westward or west-northwestward over the next 24 hours, which will cause a prolonged period of devastating winds and storm surge over Grand Bahama Island," the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

"By late Tuesday ... Dorian should turn northwestward near the east coast of the Florida," the advisory said, and eventually head northeastward, the advisory said.

Dorian now stands behind only Hurricane Allen, the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic basin. Allen thundered over the Gulf of Mexico in August 1980 and achieved sustained wind speeds of 190 mph before making landfall near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Dorian made its initial landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos, in the Bahamas. The eye of Dorian then made a second landfall on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

The third landfall came later on Sunday night, the eye encroaching the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island. Maximum sustained winds were 185 mph during the first two landfalls, dropping to 180 mph for the third. Gusts of 225, as AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer noted out, were equivalent to the winds of an EF4 tornado.

"I have seen utter devastation here in Marsh Harbour. We are surrounded by water with no way out," ABC News correspondent Marcus Moore told the news station. "Absolution devastation, there really are no words it is pure hell here on Marsh Harbour on Avoca Island in the northern part of the Bahamas."

Since 1851 the Treasure Cay area in the Abacos Bahamas has experienced three major hurricanes, all of which were Category 3 hurricanes, according to the NWS Charleston. Dorian, currently a Category 5, is the strongest by far to affect the area. Hurricane Andrew in 1992 is the only Category 5 hurricane to pass through the Bahamas.

In Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, residents hunkered down in a church that was being used for a shelter. Photos and videos surfacing on social media showed powerful winds whipping palm trees, flooding and some severe damage to residences.

"This is probably the saddest and worst day for me to address the Bahamian people," the Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis wrote in a Twitter post Sunday afternoon. "We are facing a hurricane that we have never seen in the Bahamas. Please pray for us."

Late Sunday night, the first recorded death in Abaco following Hurricane Dorian was confirmed. Seven-year-old Lachino Mcintosh drowned, and his sister remains missing, according to the Bahamas Press. His death occurred after his family attempted to relocate their home.

In addition to some places in the Bahamas seeing up to 24 inches of rain, severe storm surge could be devastating.

"With Dorian packing winds of 185 mph, life-threatening storm surge will also plague the northern Bahamas in the coming days. Storm surge across the northern Bahamas is expected to exceed 10 feet in some areas. This will pose a serious threat to both life and property across much of the northern Bahamas," AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Meanwhile, the first mandatory evacuation orders were issued on Sunday for St. Johns County, St. Lucie County and Martin County and parts of Palm Beach County, including where President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is situated. The Miami Herald reported the Palm Beach County evacuations are for those in low-lying areas and that the county began to open shelters on Sunday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended traffic tolls after the first evacuation orders went into effect at 1 p.m. "Hurricane Dorian is one of the strongest storms that's ever threatened Florida. If you live in a county with evacuation orders, please heed the call," DeSantis implored Floridians in a post on Twitter.

Trump also has been issuing warnings about the power of Dorian. "It seems to be one of the biggest hurricanes we've ever seen, and that's a problem," Trump told reporters outside the White House on Sunday, discussing the changing forecast for where Dorian might make landfall in the U.S.

"It seems to be going up toward South Carolina, toward North Carolina. Georgia's going to be hit. Alabama's gonna get a piece of it," Trump added. He posted a similar statement on Twitter, as well.

The latest weather forecasts indicate that Alabama will not see any impacts from Dorian. The five-day forecast shows sunshine and temperatures in the 90s for Birmingham for the first week of September. But from Florida up through Georgia and the Carolinas, people were on edge. States of emergency have been in place for days.

While Dorian is a very powerful storm, AccuWeather meteorologists point out that it's small in size, something that could be critical depending on the track it takes as it approaches the southeastern coast of the U.S. Satellite images of Dorian still portray the hurricane as a relatively small feature.

Hurricane-force winds only extend outward from the hurricane by about 30 miles, while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward from the center of the hurricane by about 105 miles -- a size that is roughly half of what is average for a hurricane, AccuWeather hurricane experts said.

Forecasters say Dorian could still deliver a glancing blow to the east coast of Florida, bringing hurricane conditions from Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia-Brevard County Line and tropical storm conditions up and down much of coast, even if its eye stays offshore and never makes landfall there. Beyond that, landfall is not out of the question for the Carolinas as Dorian slowly marches up the East Coast this week.

In places along the Florida coast like Melbourne Beach, residents continue to hold their breath.

"A lot of folks have boarded up. You see the shutters up, folks not ready to believe that this is going to stay off the coast," AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jonathan Petramala said.

As the hurricane continued to chug along at 6 mph after making its third landfall, Florida began to feel the outer bands of the storm.

"Dorian is still expected to track dangerously close to the Florida coast early this week. A landfall in the state of Florida is not out of the realm of possibility," Buckingham said. "Landfall or not, many coastal communities from West Palm Beach north to the Georgia border could see hurricane-force wind gusts."