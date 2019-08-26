Hundreds evacuated as Greece fights dozens of wildfires

Firefighters fought dozens of wildfires in Greece over the weekend. Photo by Wassilis Aswestopoulos/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Greek authorities evacuated hundreds of people on the island of Samos, after firefighters fought more than 50 wildfires over the weekend, one of which threatened a popular beach resort.

Officials said the fires forced nearly 1,000 tourists to be temporarily evacuated from the town of Pythagoreio on Samos.

In some cases, tourists were shuttled to safety on coast guard boats to escape the smoke. Others were relocated to a sports arena until the fire was brought under control.

"All the tourists have now returned to their accommodations," Samos Mayor Christodoulos Sevastakis said.

Officials said they have arrested two suspected arsonists.

A wildfire caused an ecological disaster this month on the Greek island of Evia, which is known for its pine forests, and fires killed more than 100 people near Athens last year.