Sept. 6 -- After brushing past the Northeast, Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in Atlantic Canada late Saturday or Saturday night, just about two weeks after the storm sprung to life in the Caribbean.

After staying at Category 1 hurricane strength for over 24 hours, Dorian's maximum sustained winds increased to 100 mph on Saturday afternoon, making it a Category 2 hurricane. Just before 6 p.m. ADT, the storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone.

In its 8 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Dorian's eye was about 45 miles northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was moving northeast at 30 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for eastern Nova Scotia from Lower East Pubnico to Brule and western Newfoundland from Indian Harbour to Hawke's Bay, and a hurricane watch was in place for Prince Edward Island and Magdalen Islands.

A tropical storm warning was in place for Prince Edward Island, southwestern Nova Scotia from Avonport to north of Lower East Pubnico, from Fundy National Park to Shediac, from Stone's Cove to Indian Harbour, from Hawke's Bay to Fogo Island, and from Mutton Bay to Mary's Harbour.

Ahead of any landfall in Nova Scotia, about 300,000 customers are without power as of 6 p.m., according to Nova Scotia Power. AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that widespread tree damage and power outages will occur since the trees still have their leaves. When strong winds hit fully leafed trees, more strain is put on the trunk, causing the tree to topple more easily.

Dorian made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along the North Carolina coast on Friday morning but has since accelerated northeastward over the waters just off the coast of the eastern United States.

The hurricane grazed southeastern New England late Friday into Friday night, bringing gusty winds and a period of steady rainfall. Localized tree damage was reported in eastern Massachusetts on Saturday morning. Weather conditions will continue to improve across coastal New England into Saturday night.

While the Northeast was spared a direct hit, that will not be the case in Atlantic Canada. Dorian is forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia and/or Newfoundland late Saturday afternoon or Saturday night.

There were reports of building damage in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday afternoon when the center of Dorian was over 100 miles offshore. Amid strong winds and rain, a crane collapsed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, around 5 p.m. There are no reports yet of any injuries from the incident.

People should not focus on whether or not Dorian is classified as a hurricane, tropical storm, subtropical storm or tropical rainstorm when it races into Canada this weekend.

"Dorian is expected to transition into a non-tropical storm as it approaches then passes just east of Nova Scotia later Saturday and Saturday night," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

While there is the potential for Dorian to lose some tropical characteristics as it accelerates northeastward and begins to merge with a non-tropical storm, impacts are likely to be similar to a hurricane or compact, powerful nor'easter in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland, Canada.

In August, AccuWeather predicted in its Canada autumn forecast that there was a near-average threat for a landfalling tropical cyclone in Atlantic Canada this season.

An 8- to 12-hour period of torrential rain with damaging winds are likely to occur as Dorian impacts the region. Winds were gusting past 50 mph in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, around midday Saturday.

An abrupt end to the rain is likely once the center passes by with the storm moving along in the neighborhood of 40 mph.

Power outages, tree damage and flash flooding are likely.

Waves will batter areas from the southeastern shoreline of Nova Scotia first on Saturday then spread across the Gulf of St. Lawrence Saturday night and on to the coast of Newfoundland during Sunday morning.