Hurricane Dorian was located about 415 miles to the east of West Palm Beach, Fla., and about 260 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. Photo courtesy NOAA

Aug. 31 --

Hurricane Dorian slowed its forward progress Saturday, but increased its sustained wind speeds, nearing Category 5 force. And with those shifts in strength and speed, its forecast track has been altered.

The powerful storm is now on track to blast the Bahamas, but Dorian may spare the eastern coast of Florida a direct hit. Even if Dorian never makes landfall in Florida, impacts along the coast will still be damaging.

The hurricane has made the westward turn forecasters had been predicting, but the second turn forecasters have been calling for is becoming more likely to occur before pushing inland across Florida.

Dorian was located about 205 miles east of Great Abaco in the Bahamas and about 385 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., according to the National Hurricane Center's 2 p.m. advisory. It was packing winds of 150 mph with higher gusts and was moving west at 8 mph. In the 5 a.m. advisory maximum sustained winds were at 140 mph and it was traveling at 12 mph.

The storm may reach Category 5 strength -- 156 mph or great -- on one or more occasions.

The hurricane is forecast to slow its forward speed and may even stall east of Florida on Monday.

This predicted crawl may give a non-tropical storm from the Midwest time to begin to tug on Dorian and pull it northward and then northeastward. This may be enough to allow a glancing blow on Florida, rather than a direct hit, similar to Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

However, all hurricanes and their track are different, no matter how similar they appear due to infinitely different weather conditions from one storm versus the next. Matthew traveled northward between Cuba and Hispaniola, while Dorian traveled northward across the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The predicted crawl across the northern Bahamas may be devastating. Instead of a period of 6-12 hours of hurricane-force winds, pounding surf and storm surge inundation, these conditions may last more than 24 hours in some locations on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

"People on Grand Bahama and Abaco in the Bahamas can expect major damage, widespread power outages and a loss of most other utilities," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

"Dangerous flash flooding, as well as storm surge flooding can cause low-lying areas and lower levels of some structures to be submerged for a number of hours," he added.

Impacts farther south will be significantly less to minimal on Eleuthera, New Providence and Andros Island in the Bahamas.

While Florida may avoid a hurricane that rams inland with widespread and severe damage, there will be other consequences of the revised path of the mighty storm.

People along the Florida east coast, north of West Palm Beach to Jacksonville Beach, should prepare for hurricane conditions, including property damage, coastal flooding, flooding from heavy rainfall, beach erosion, large waves and widespread loss of power.

Areas farther inland to U.S. Route 441 in central Florida and Route 301 in northern Florida, should be prepared for tropical storm conditions with sporadic power outages and isolated urban flooding.

This means that places such as Fort Pierce, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and St. Augustine can expect hurricane conditions. It also means that Orlando and The Villages can expect tropical storm conditions with minimal impacts on Tampa, Miami and Fort Myers.

The farther offshore Dorian tracks, the less amount of rain will fall over the Florida Peninsula, southeastern Georgia, southeastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina.

But, since the storm may become more spread out as it travels farther northward along the Atlantic coast, the risk of heavy rain spreading inland will also increase. It is in portions of the coastal areas of the Carolinas, where an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 24 inches may be realized.

Throughout the central and eastern counties of the Florida Peninsula, there will be the risk of isolated tornadoes, which includes the possibility of waterspouts along the immediate east coast.

The number of tornadoes, if any, will depend on the size and structure of the hurricane as it approaches and moves northward.

With an inland push across the Florida Peninsula now unlikely, the risks of damage related to wind, coastal flooding and rainfall will increase in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas from dangerous Hurricane Dorian later next week.

Brief landfall or brush of the outer eye wall along the capes cannot be ruled out from Cape Canaveral to Cape Hatteras, N.C.

Dorian is likely to weaken as it makes a north, then northeastward turn near the coast, due to frictional effects and increasing southwesterly wind shear.

While the increasing wind shear is likely to increase the forward speed of Dorian, a significant period of high winds, coastal flooding, battering waves and heavy rain is in store from southeastern Georgia to the southeastern portions of South Carolina and North Carolina.

Hurricane-force winds are likely on the barrier islands, as well as locations along the immediate coast of the mainland.

People along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas should be prepared for widespread power outages with downed trees and some property damage that a Category 1 to 3 hurricane would inflict. This means that gusts ranging from 74 mph to 129 mph can occur.

"Because of the initial slow-moving nature of the hurricane, seas and surf will build days ahead of the storm's arrival," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.

People spending time at the beach ahead of the storm this weekend and into early next week should anticipate building surf with an increasing risk of strong rip currents from Georgia to North Carolina.

"Coastal flooding is likely to occur and build with each high tide cycle well in advance of the storm, perhaps by two days ore more ahead of tropical-storm winds," Miller said.

Some of the barrier islands may be shut off for a time as roads close.

At the very least, some low-lying access roads on the barrier islands and western shorelines of the bays and harbors may go under water," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tiffany Fortier said.

Cities such as Charleston, S.C., which are vulnerable to flooding, should expect flooding from this storm situation. The city recently experienced flooding during the king tides in lieu of any storm and mere effects from the new moon.

Areas that typically get flooded during the approach of a hurricane should expect the same conditions.

The long-duration event, lasting days, will cause considerable wear and tear to the beaches in the region.

Since Dorian is not anticipated to push inland over Florida, nor well inland over Georgia and the Carolinas, a worst-case scenario of widespread flooding of streams and rivers over central and northwestern areas of Georgia and the Carolinas is not likely.

However, some of the rivers and low-lying areas along the Coastal Plains in these same states have the potential to receive torrential rain, which can lead to significant flooding.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting a general 8 to 16 inches of rain with a maximum 24 inches along the Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina coasts.

The situation could be made worse in these areas due to the slow-moving nature of Dorian, and the persistent onshore flow that causes water to rise over the western ends of the bays and estuaries and back up over the coastal rivers.

Only a track that takes Dorian on a curved path farther out to sea might avoid problems related to heavy rainfall and significantly less potential damage and power outages from wind.

Just as non-tropical storms from the Midwest that travel to the Northeast states will help to pull Dorian northward, then curve the hurricane northeastward along the Carolina coast, a third such non-tropical storm should protect the upper mid-Atlantic and New England from a close encounter.