Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane packing winds of 185 mph and 220 mph gusts, made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday.

As Dorian makes landfall on the Bahamas with winds of 185-mph, it is now the strongest hurricane to hit the Bahamas region in modern records.

Only one storm in the Atlantic has ever exceeded a wind speed of 185-mph. President Trump warns it could be among the 'strongest' to hit in decades.

"Dorian has become the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas," the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday afternoon, Dorian was located over Great Abaco island in the Bahamas. The powerful Category 5 hurricane was packing winds of 185-mph with higher gusts over 220-mph as it made landfall.

"Conditions across Abaco Island, as well as Grand Bahama Island are expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday as Dorian continues its track west," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Since 1851 the Treasure Cay area in the Abacos Bahamas has experienced three major hurricanes, all of which were Category 3 hurricanes, according to the NWS Charleston. Dorian, currently a Category 5, would be the strongest by far to affect the area. Hurricane Andrew in 1992 is the only Category 5 hurricane to pass through the Bahamas.

"Dorian is expected to slow down its forward progression into Labor Day, which will lead to an extended period of time where hurricane conditions could be possible across the northern Bahamas," Buckingham said.

Due to the slow speed of Dorian, portions of Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama Island may have to deal with hurricane conditions in excess of 24 continuous hours.

"With Dorian packing winds of 185 mph, life-threatening storm surge will also plague the northern Bahamas in the coming days. Storm surge across the northern Bahamas is expected to exceed 10 feet in some areas. This will pose a serious threat to both life and property across much of the northern Bahamas," Buckingham said.

On top of extreme wind and life-threatening storm surge, Buckingham said Dorian is also expected to dump copious amounts of rain across the Bahamas in the coming days.

"Some locales could reach the AccuWeather Local StormMax of 24 inches before Dorian finally clears the Islands," Buckingham said.