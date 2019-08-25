Lebanon warns against Israeli aggression after drones' explosion

The media office of Hezbollah in the suburban suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, was damaged Sunday when two Israeli drones exploded and crashed. Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA

Investigators of Lebanon's military intelligence on Sunday inspect the damage from two Israeli drones in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday night. Lebanon warned Israel against aggression. Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Lebanon warned against Israeli aggression on Sunday after three people were killed in an airstrike in Syria and an apparently botched drone strike in Beirut.

One Iranian and two fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah militia were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Aqraba, Syria, on Saturday night, while officials said two Israeli reconnaissance drones crashed in a suburb of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Sunday morning.

One drone exploded and damaged a media center, and the other one exploded in mid-air and crashed nearby.

"The first unmanned reconnaissance aircraft is now in the custody of the party, which is analyzing the background of its operation and the tasks it tried to carry out," Hezbollah spokesman Muhammad Afif said.

No deaths were reported as a result of the drone explosion.

Lebanon's prime minister, Saad Harirri declared the actions a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and the United Nations resolution that ended the last Israel-Hezbollah war.

"This new aggression ... forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension," Harirri said.

Israel did not confirm nor deny any action in Lebanon, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Syria strike as a major operational effort.

"Iran has no immunity anywhere," he said. "Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression."