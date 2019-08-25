7 dead after plane and helicopter collide above Mallorca

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Seven people died in Mallorca after a helicopter and a small plane collided in the air above the Spanish island on Sunday.

The crash took place near the city of Inca where five people including two minors were on board a helicopter that collided with an ultralight, a small aircraft with a maximum of two seats.

Regional President Francina Armengol said emergency teams were responding to the scene and one of the regional government's minsters had also been dispatched.

Portions of the wreckage landed at a nearby far, but there were no reports of injuries on the ground.

"Our thoughts are with the victims," Armengol wrote on Twitter.

Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also offered condolences to the victims and their families.

"My solidary and love for the families of the victims that lost their lives in this tragic accident," Sanchez said.