Trump arrives in France for G7 summit amid disputes

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday night en route to the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump sits to lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron on the opening day of the annual G7 Summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, south-west France on Saturday. Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE/Pool

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump arrived in France on Saturday ahead of the G7 summit amid global disputes and economic uncertainty over trade war with China.

Trump's motorcade went to the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France at 1:27 p.m. local time where he will stay for the duration of the annual summit of the world's seven economic leaders, pool reports said. He is scheduled to attend a dinner with world leaders Saturday evening at the base of a tall white lighthouse atop a rocky cliff overlooking Biarritz, the summit's venue, with formal talks starting Sunday.

The summit's host, French President Emmanuel Macron, said he wants to address raging wildfires in the Amazon rainforest, but the slowing global economy appears to be the most pressing matter.

A day earlier Trump saw the stock market plummet as the the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 623.34 points, a 2.4 percent drop, amid economic uncertainty as the U.S.-China trade war escalated with tit-for-tat tariffs, adding to anxiety over the economy ahead of the meeting.

Most of the G7 leaders believe these tariffs are contributing a to a global economic slowdown.

In his remarks on the South Lawn, before departing for France, Trump said he imposed more tariffs on China because "we want it to stop," the cheating.

Trump also said he was "not happy with Jay Powell" who serves as the Federal Reserve chair.

He has downplayed the stock market plunge of around 600 points Friday, saying stock markets have risen since his election, "so don't talk to me about 600 points."

An administration official said Trump will boast of the U.S. economy's success at the summit's Sunday morning session.

"I would anticipate President Trump will be speaking quite frankly about the policies he's seen work in his own economy and really wanting to work with other countries in the G7 to figure out how we can jumpstart growth in economies all around to ensure that there are markets and opportunities for all of our workers and people," the administration official said.