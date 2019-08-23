China increases tariffs on $75B in U.S. goods

A farmstead, with soybeans in the foreground, silos, barn and out buildings is a familiar scene in rural Keokuk County, Iowa where farmers are being hit hard by the trade war with China. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The trade war with China escalated again Friday with Beijing announcing new 10 percent tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports.

The tariffs will increase from 5 percent to 10 percent on items originating in the United States. One phase will start Sept. 1 with the other starting Dec. 15, the same dates President Donald Trump plans to increase tariffs on Chinese imports.

"The U.S. measures have led to the continuous escalation of China-U.S. economic and trade frictions, which have greatly harmed the interests of China, the U.S. and other countries, and have also seriously threatened the multilateral trading system and the principle of free trade," China's Customs Tariffs Commission told Xinhua.

A 25 percent tariff will be imposed on new U.S. cars and a 5 percent tariff on U.S.-made auto parts and components. Those tariffs were suspended in April as the two sides tried to work out a trade deal.

This latest round of tariffs started earlier this month when Trump threatened to impose 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including many popular consumer electronics.

U.S. trade representatives will meet with Chinese officials next month to re-open trade talks.