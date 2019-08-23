Pedestrians walk by a store specializing in American fashion, and displaying a bench shaped as a U.S. missile, in Beijing, China, on August 14. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Chinese government retaliated against the United States Friday by announcing two rounds of new punitive taxes on $75 billion worth of American-made products -- including a new 25 percent tariff on automobiles.

The Chinese State Council said the tariffs will range between 5 and 10 percent. The first round will take effect Sept. 1 and the second Dec. 15, the same dates the newest U.S. taxes on Chinese products will enter force.

Beijing said the measures are a direct result of the tariffs the Trump administration announced Aug. 1. Some were later removed or delayed.

"In response to the measures by the U.S., China was forced to take countermeasures," the Chinese council said in a statement. "The Chinese side hopes that the U.S. will continue to follow the consensus of the Osaka meeting, return to the correct track of consultation and resolve differences, and work hard with China to end the goal of ending economic and trade frictions."

"We hope China and the United States will resolve differences in a manner acceptable to both sides on the premise of mutual respect, equality, good faith, and consistency of words and deeds," China's Customs Tariffs Commission said Friday.

Beijing also announced a 25 percent tariff on U.S. automobiles and a 5 percent tax on parts and components. Those tariffs were suspended in April when the two sides tried to work out a trade deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in response Friday trade with China has been a costly venture for the United States for years.

"Our country has lost, stupidly, trillions of dollars with China over many years," he said. "They have stolen our intellectual property at a rate of hundreds of billions of dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won't let that happen!

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.

"I will be responding to China's Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop -- it didn't. Our economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way!"

U.S. trade representatives will meet with Chinese officials next month to re-open trade talks.