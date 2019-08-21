Ryanair pilots in Ireland were set to strike Thursday and Friday before the ruling. File Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The High Court of Ireland moved Wednesday to block a planned strike by Ryanair pilots, granting an injunction to halt the work stoppage less than a day after it was set to begin.

About 180 members of the Irish pilots union had voted to strike, which drew a legal challenge from Ryanair against the union's parent Fórsa, saying it hadn't allowed enough time for talks.

Wednesday, the high court in Dublin agreed.

Justice Denis McDonald said the order keeps the union "from directly or indirectly, organizing, directing or endorsing" the 48-hour strike, planned for Thursday and Friday.

The restraining order will remain in place pending a full hearing of the dispute, the court said.

Ryanair also is attempting to block another potential strike by British-based pilots in London's High Court of Justice.

"Ryanair welcomes [the ruling] to prevent a small minority of Irish pilots striking on [Thursday and Friday], which will come as a huge relief to thousands of Irish passengers and their families during the last week of the school holidays," the airliner said in a statement Wednesday.

"Ryanair calls on the Fórsa Union, and this small minority of very well paid Irish pilots, to return to mediation under ... Kieran Mulvey so that any disputes can be resolved without unnecessary disrupting the travel plans of thousands of Irish passengers and their families."

Ryanair said the union is seeking 101 percent pay increases for captains who already make more than $190,000 per year.

"Small groups of workers, earning six-figure salaries should be threatening to disrupt the holiday travel plans of Ryanair customers and their families," Ryanair said.

The British Airline Pilots' Association says Ryanair has resorted to "bullying tactics" in its negotiation with the low-cost carrier, and the attempt to block a strike is a stall tactic.

"Ryanair pilots in the U.K. have a serious dispute with their company which will not be resolved by raising legal technicalities in the high court," Brian Strutton, general secretary for the British pilots union, said.