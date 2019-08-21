Tropical Ivo is expected to hug the coast of Mexico through next week. Image courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Newly formed Tropical Storm Ivo is forecast to hug the west coast of Mexico into this weekend, while a second feature is now much less likely to have significant impact on Hawaii early next week.

On Wednesday afternoon, a disturbance off the western coast of Mexico organized and strengthened into Tropical Storm Ivo, the ninth named tropical system this year in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Ivo is tracking to the northwest at 20 mph, and will continue moving in this direction in the short term.

"We expect this near-coast feature to roughly parallel the western coast of Mexico this week," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

"A shift in the forecast track of this feature is such to keep strong winds generated by the intensifying system to remain well offshore of Mexico," Kottlowski added. "However, heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding and mudslides are likely to hug part of the western coast of Mexico as the center of the storm moves along a northwest path offshore."

Even in lieu of landfall, as Ivo becomes stronger, winds and seas will build along part of the west coast of Mexico. Ivo is likely to become a hurricane for a time.

However, as this storm enters colder waters west of Baja California, it is likely to diminish before reaching waters off the coast of California.

RELATED Meteorologists predict slight increase in hurricanes in forecast revision

Farther west over the Pacific Ocean, another area of disturbed weather was located more than 900 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

The chance of this system becoming a tropical storm over the next five days has substantially diminished and the feature may fall apart completely.

It is possible enough moisture associated with this feature may survive to bring an eventual uptick in showers and thunderstorms, as well as building surf, to Hawaii early next week.

"This system may pass near the Hawaiian islands around Sunday or Monday," Kottlowski said.

Tropical systems that remain weak or weaken while moving along are more likely to take a more westerly path in these waters of the Pacific Ocean.