Two Hong Kong officers arrested for allegedly beating man in hospital

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two Hong Kong policemen were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after video showed men allegedly beating a 62-year-old man strapped to a gurney in a hospital.

An opposition lawmaker released video of the alleged assault, which he received from the man's sons. The two constables were detained at the Sheung Shui Police Station. A third officer who was seen in plainclothes in the video was also arrested for not reporting the incident. None of the three have been charged.

The man was in the hospital for drunken behavior and had nothing to do with the recent anti-extradition protests, which drew 1.7 million to the streets over the weekend.

The victim, whose surname is Chung, was arrested for allegedly assaulting police at about 11 p.m. the night before. The patient had been placed in a "disturbed patient room" with padded walls and floors because he was emotionally unstable and agitated.

The video shows police officers applying pressure to Chung's head and eye as he lies helpless on the gurney. He was then punched in the genitals, abdomen and face. Finally, they twist his wrists and remove his pants.

The sons criticized the officers' "lawless" behavior and said they should be sent to jail.

"His hands were already tied, and he's not even close to murder," the sons said. "Why would police torture an elderly citizen?"

Police vowed to be impartial during the investigation.

"The force will resolutely investigate the case fairly and squarely, with absolute impartiality, a police spokesman said.

Chief Superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch Tse Chun-chung confirmed that the two officers captured in the footage had been arrested Tuesday.

"Police will not turn a blind eye to violence, especially for officers deliberately breaking the law," Tse said. "Based on our understanding, there are usually no surveillance cameras in wards, so we will approach the hospital later on this."