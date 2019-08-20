Huawei: U.S. blacklisting more partners 'politically motivated'

Huawei said Monday the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to add 46 more affiliates to its blacklist "politically motivated. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies has slammed the U.S. government for a decision to add 46 more affiliates to a blacklist it says is "politically motivated."

The Commerce Department announced Monday it was adding the new affiliates to what's called the Entity List, making it more difficult for them do business with U.S. companies. The department has placed more than 100 persons or organizations on the list.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the department, however, will delay penalties against Huawei until Nov. 19 so rural companies have more time to find alternative suppliers. The Trump administration said it is concerned Huawei has installed spying equipment in its phones and network equipment, posing a national security risk.

"We oppose the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to add another 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List," Huawei said in a statement. "It's clear that this decision, made at this particular time, is politically motivated and has nothing to do with national security.

"These actions violate the basic principles of free-market competition. They are in no one's interests, including U.S. companies. Attempts to suppress Huawei's business won't help the United States achieve technological leadership. We call on the U.S. government to put an end to this unjust treatment and remove Huawei from the Entity List."

Ross has urged U.S. consumers to move away from Huawei products and take advantage of the 90-day grace period.

"Simultaneously, we are constantly working at the department to ensure that any exports to Huawei and its affiliates do not violate the terms of the Entity Listing or Temporary General License," he said.

Earlier this month, the Chinese company said it's created its own operating system that will connect phones to the smart Internet of Things devices, like smart televisions.