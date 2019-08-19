U.S. soldier dies of non-combat injuries in Saudi Arabia

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier from Louisiana died last week of non-combat-related injuries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

Military officials identified the service member as Army Spc. Clayton James Horne, 23, of Atlanta, La.

The Department of Defense declined to offer details about the cause of Horne's death, but the Winn Parish Sheriff's Office, which employed Horne, said he fell off a tower. The military was investigating the incident.

"Clayton was an excellent deputy and I was looking forward to him completing his tour and returning to work at the sheriff's office," a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said. "Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this most difficult time."

Horne was assigned to the 351st Military Police Company, 160th Military Police Battalion in Ocala, Fla. He was deployed to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.