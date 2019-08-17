Stabbing in Germany kills 2; suspect in custody

German police are investigating two fatal stabbings Saturday at a train station. File Photo by Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock.com

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A man and woman were stabbed to death Saturday during a dispute at a German train station.

Police arrested a 43-year-old suspect "immediately after the crime without resistance," according to a police statement.

The suspect will be presented to a magistrate Sunday.

The victims are a 32-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, police said.

Forensics at the station in the northern Germany city of Iserlohn are finished.

The station was partially closed after the attack.

There were numerous witnesses, the police tweeted, including a wedding party of about 20 people, according to the Germany news agency DPA.

"Our investigation suggests so far that there is not other cause than that the reason for it lies in their personal relationship," a police spokesman told DPA.

The police posted on Twitter that there was help available for those impacted by what they'd seen.

"If you have been affected or seen something: we take care of you together with the fire brigade," the post said.

The investigation continues.