North Korea's leader inspects test-firing of new weapon

President Donald J. Trump shook hands with Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Jong Un on June 30, as the two leaders met at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Since then, Kim has inspected the latest of six test fires to develop a new weapon. White House File Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jung Un inspected the country's sixth missile test of a new weapon in less than a month, Korean Central New Agency reported Saturday.

Kim inspected the test-firing of two presumed short-range ballistic missiles Friday that flew about 143 miles, reaching an altitude of nearly 20 miles before landing in the sea off the peninsula's eastern coast.

The latest test-firing of the "new weapon" had a "perfect result ... and helped cement bigger confidence in this weapon system," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim praised North Korean defense scientists for developing "in the shortest span of time" tests that showed "mysterious and amazing success rates."

"It is our Party's goal of defense building to possess invincible military capabilities no one dare provoke and to keep bolstering them," Kim added as chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The tests come amid stalled talks with the United States over North Korea's nuclear weapons program.