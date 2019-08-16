Bugatti reveals $10M Centodieci supercar with top speed of 236 mph

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bugatti unveiled a new $10 million Centodieci supercar Friday that's capable of going from 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds.

The French-made car debuted at the Pebble Beach, Calif., with a design that's reminiscent of the Bugatti EB110 from the 1990s. The 8.0 liter, 16-cylinder engine produces 1,600 horsepower with a top speed of 236 mph. Bugatti plans to make just 10 of the Centodieci supercars.

"With the Centodieci, we pay homage to the EB110 super sports car, which was built in the 1990s and is very much a part of our tradition-steeped history," Bugatti President Stephen Windklemann said in a statement.

The car uses a lot of carbon fiber to reduce weight, driving down the power-to-weight ratio to just 2.5 pounds per horsepower. From the headlights to the circular air intakes, the car borrows many cues from what came before.

"The challenge was not to allow oneself to be captivated too much by the design of the historic vehicle and work solely in retrospect, but instead to create a modern interpretation of the shape and technology of that time," Bugatti's head designer Achim Anscheidt said.

The car's white paint also provides a contrast to another new Bugatti car.

"With the communication paint finish in white, we're demonstrating a powerful contrast with the La Voiture Noire -- the black car just presented in March: two completely opposing yet related forces, like yin and yang," Winklemann said.

Only one La Voiture Noire will be produced.

Overall Bugatti produces about 70 cars a year and is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.