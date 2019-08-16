British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, seen here delivering a speech in July, issued condolences Friday to a Thames Valley Police Officer who was killed while investigating a burglary. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- British authorities arrested 10 people, including a 13-year-old boy, in Berkshire after a police officer was killed while investigating a burglary late Thursday.

Thames Valley police officer Andrew Harper was killed about 11:30 p.m., local time. Authorities did not reveal how the officer died or the circumstances that led to his death.

"Our deepest thoughts at this time are, of course, with Andrew's friends and family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers," Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said. "As a force, we are devastated at the loss of our colleague and will all be supporting each other at this difficult time."

Police said they detained the 10 -- all between the ages of 13 and 30 -- on suspicion of murder at several stations Friday morning as investigators combed the scene of the officer's death for evidence. They also searched a BMW parked at the scene.

"This is a tragic incident, and I would like to reassure the public as well as our officers and staff that we have launched a full and thorough investigation to establish what has happened," Thames Valley Police investigator Stuart Bliak said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered condolences.

"I am deeply shocked and appalled by the death of a brave officer on duty in Thames Valley last night," Johnson said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with PC Harper's family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time."