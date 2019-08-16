Israeli soldiers inspect a car authorities say rammed two people Friday in the West Bank settlement of Elazar. Photo by Gershon Elinson/EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Israeli police shot and killed a man they labeled a terrorist after he rammed his vehicle into a bus stop in the West Bank Friday, injuring two people.

Authorities said the assailant sped into the area and hit two siblings standing at the stop in Elazar, southwest of Bethlehem. Officials said he then lost control of the vehicle and slid into a ditch, where he was immediately confronted and shot by an off-duty police officer.

"An initial inquiry into the incident indicates that a terrorist ran over two civilians," the Israel Defense Forces said.

"The civilians were injured and evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. The terrorist was neutralized."

Authorities named the suspect as 26-year-old Ala Harimi, who they say was associated with the Islamic Jihad and Fatah movements.

The siblings, an 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, were hospitalized. Officials said the man was seriously hurt.