Autopsy: Missing teen Nora Quoirin died of starvation

Nora Anne Quoirin had been missing since Aug. 4, a day after her father and two siblings had checked into a resort for a two-week vacation in Malaysia. Photo by Lucy Blacman Trust/Family/EPA

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing last week from a Malaysian resort died of starvation, police announced Thursday.

Negi Sembilan police chief Datuk Mahamad May Yusop said Quoirin died two or three days before her body was found on Tuesday.

"The cause of death was due to ruptured intestines, which could be because she had no food for a long period and also long-term stress," he told reporters, adding that foul play was ruled out and there was no sign she was sexually assaulted.

She had sustained no injuries to her body aside from a few scratches and a bruise to her leg, which were not contributing factors in her death, he said.

"Several samples from Nora Anne's body have been sent to the Chemistry Department to analyze for a more detailed post-mortem result," he said.

There were also no signs of abduction and it was still being considered a missing person case.

Authorities from France, England and Ireland were working closely with the local police department, he said.

Quoirin, 15, had traveled to Malaysia from London for a two-week vacation with her father and two siblings on Aug. 3. She was reported missing the next day and her body was discovered 10 days later by a search and rescue team in a stream a mile and a half from the resort she was staying at with her family.