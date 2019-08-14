North Korea has developed a new barley-based beverage, Pyongyang propaganda said Wednesday. Image via screenshot of Arirang Maeari

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea is touting a new self-developed beverage that resembles cola but is sourced from barley, according to a Pyongyang propaganda service.

Maeari said Wednesday the new cereal-based drink comes in four varieties.

"The four different kinds of barley drink have been developed and produced and have various health benefits for the people," Maeari said.

The propaganda service also said the drink is branded "Bright Morning" and uses ingredients exclusively sourced from North Korean barley and organic plants.

The regime described the beverage as a "health drink" developed through the "adoption of advanced science and technology."

According to Maeari, the barley drink aids digestion and relieves fatigue. The beverage also "clears the head, and the blood."

The propaganda outlet also claimed foreigners visiting a recent expo in the North Korean capital gave the drink high marks for "taste, aroma and health benefits."

The drink is being sold at Pyongyang department stores, Maeari added.

Images of the beverage bottle show a product that bears resemblance to Coca-Cola in terms of brand design.

Coke is sold in all but two countries, Cuba and North Korea, according to a recent report from Business Insider.

North Korea previously promoted health supplements, amid a worsening drought that has damaged crops.

In July, North Korea said it developed a powder of nutrients composed of dried clove buds.