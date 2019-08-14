Rescuers take people to higher ground after the monsoon flooded the Sangli district in Maharastra, India on Thursday. More rain is on the way. Photo courtesy of India's National Disaster Response Force/EPA-EFE

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- More than 200 people have died in severe flooding in India with more monsoons expected to hit the southern half of the country Wednesday.

More than 1.2 million people were forced from their homes, taking shelter in government relief camps. Residents in Kerala have been warned of more heavy rainfall in the next few days. That same region experienced the worst floods in nearly a century last year. An estimated 450 people died in flooding in 2018.

With the latest deluge, more than 1,000 Kerala homes have been destroyed and more than 11,000 partially damaged by the flood.

Authorities are keeping an eye on the Krishna River in the Andhra Pradesh region to see if it goes over its banks. Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's house on the banks of the Krishna River has flooded.

In the Karnataka state, authorities rescued 677,000 people from flooded areas. Authorities opened the Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur.

India deployed the army, navy and air force to work alongside local emergency personnel on search-and-rescue missions.