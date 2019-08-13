U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the target of a North Korean condemnation on Tuesday. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- North Korean state media is singling out U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she expressed opposition to the use of force against protesters in Hong Kong.

An article in Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun that condemned the protests and alleged the demonstrators were being spurred on by "Western interference" also accused Pelosi, 79, of tampering with Chinese sovereignty.

"On the outside, Western interference distorts the international image of a socialist nation, and on the inside it encourages and expands upon social chaos," the Rodong said Tuesday, while mentioning Pelosi by name.

On Monday, Pelosi tweeted, "It is alarming to watch the #HongKong police with support from Beijing intensify their use of force against the protesters and label them violent criminals."

China has condemned the rallies and has previously called protesters "rioters" and claimed they were engaging in "terrorism."

Beijing has also done little to interfere with police violence in Hong Kong's public spaces, including subway stations. Footage on social media shows police in full riot gear attacking protesters until they bleed.

On Tuesday, North Korea showed support for China, its closest partner.

"We support the position of the Chinese party and government, that intends to protect its territorial integrity, political integrity and socialism," the Rodong stated. "The protests that began with regards to the issue of legal reform in Hong Kong, China, have evolved into extremely violent rallies."

Hong Kong's government agreed to shelve an extradition bill that would allow Hong Kong's authorities to transfer suspected criminals to mainland China, but protests have continued over a larger set of grievances.

Chinese state media have begun to air increasingly more footage of military vehicles, including armored troop carriers, gathering at Shenzhen, near the Hong Kong border, according to The Guardian.

Hundreds of flights were also canceled on Tuesday as protesters converge at Hong Kong airport.