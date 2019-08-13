Malaysian police discover body of mising Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin

The family of missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin on Tuesday confirmed her body was found in a jungle area near the hotel where she disappeared. Photo by Lucy Blacman Trust/Family/EPA

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The family of missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin confirmed Tuesday that her body was found in Malaysia.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yosuf announced that the 15-year-old's parents, Sebastian Quoirin and Mebah Quoirin, identified the body that was found in a jungle area near the Dusun resort was their daughter.

He added that a post mortem will be conducted on Wednesday and that search and rescue operations will not be called off until an autopsy is completed.

"The search and rescue team will still be on standby ... our team is still at the scene where the body was found," he said.

Nora went missing after traveling to Kuala Lumpur from London with her father and two siblings on Aug. 4, while her mother arrived separately from Singapore.

She disappeared from her room at the Dusun resort the next morning at 8 a.m. and her naked body was found in a stream nearly 2 miles from the hotel.