Palestinian demonstrators run from teas gas canisters during a March 1 protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in east of Gaza City. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Israeli government is staging additional security in Gaza to foil militants' entry to areas near the border, which officials say has happened multiple times in less than two weeks.

Officials said six Palestinian militants crossed into Israel on three occasions in the last 10 days, through a security fence in the Gaza Strip before they were killed by Israeli forces.

As a result, militant group Hamas sent more fighters to the border to prevent additional breaches. Israel, meanwhile, is planning a 20-foot high security wall, Israeli Channel 12 reported. The new barrier will be five and a half miles long.

Israeli officials are discussing how to fund the wall, which is expected to be completed by next summer.

Sunday, Israeli troops killed a 26-year-old man who fired at them while trying to cross the border.

About 70,000 Israelis live in 50 communities in the Gaza border area, where ongoing violence has led some to take cover in bomb shelters.