Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, pictured at a 2017 news conference, faces a murder-related charge for the death of a soldier. File Photo by Igor Kovalenko/EPA-EFE

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev faces a charge of murder, in the death of a special forces soldier who was killed while trying to arrest the former leader.

Soldiers moved to arrest Atambayev last week on charges of corruption, but encountered substantial resistance from supporters guarding his home in Koi-Tash. One soldier was killed and more than 100 people were injured, officials said.

A second raid the following day took Atambayev into custody, Krygyzstan Attorney General Otkurbek Jamshitov told reporters Tuesday.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said Atambayev broke constitutional law by resisting arrest, and prosecutors say he's complicit in the soldier's death.

"Atambayev planned to carry out a coup in the country," Kyrgyzstan national security chief Orozbek Opumbayev said. "The soldier was killed with a weapon kept in Atambayev's house. A great number of weapons were found in his house, including a Dragunov sniper rifle. Atambayev confessed to firing six bullets at my people."

Opumbayev said Atambayev attempted to use women and children as human shields during the raids.

"Atambayev has refused to cooperate with investigators and has not signed any documents," defense attorney Sergei Slesarev said.

Atambayev, 62, was president of the former Soviet republic from 2011 to 2017. Kyrgyz presidents are limited to a single 6-year term in office.