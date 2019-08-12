South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday civic exchange between South Korea and Japan is important despite tensions. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the state of "mature civic relations" or people-to-people exchange between South Korea and Japan is important despite an escalating trade dispute.

Moon, a former lawyer, said South Koreans and Japanese at the grass-roots level share a level of understanding because of a common interest in upholding democracy and human rights, local paper Segye Ilbo reported Monday.

"Against the backdrop of a mature civic understanding that prevails between the two people of both countries, we engage in dialogue that is based in the values of democracy and human rights," Moon said. "If we build a friendship based on love of humanity and peace, the future of Korea-Japan relations will be brighter."

The South Korean leader may have made the statement in order to signal to his counterpart, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the door for dialogue is open, according to the Segye Ilbo.

Moon's statement comes the same day Seoul removed Japan from a preferred trade list, and as reports surfaced more South Koreans, including school groups, are canceling planned travel to Japan -- part of a larger boycott movement growing in Seoul, the capital, and other parts of the country.

As anti-Japanese sentiment grows in South Korea, Moon suggested South Koreans were taking the higher road, and that a distinction between anti-Japanese rallies and acts of hate, was already being made by activists and citizens.

The South Korean leader is differentiating protests targeting the policies of the Abe administration, in order to clear up misperceptions the rallies are targeting all Japanese people.

Japanese firms are also in talks with Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics.

South Korean news service Money Today reported Monday Japanese suppliers of hydrogen fluoride and other key chemicals used to make semiconductors asked Samsung executives to not switch suppliers despite trade restrictions being enforced by Tokyo.

Concerns regarding business losses are growing among Japanese firms, according to the report.