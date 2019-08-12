Autopsies shows Canadian teen fugitives died in apparent suicides

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Canadian authorities announced Monday that two teenage fugitives suspected in the deaths of three people last month died in apparent suicides.

British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police said autopsies confirmed two bodies found in Manitoba last week belonged to Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and that the two died by what appeared to be suicides by gunfire.

"While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known," the RCMP said. "However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area."

Police also confirmed they found two firearms at the scene and were conducting forensic analysis to confirm whether they were connected to the three deaths in British Columbia that the pair were suspects in.

RCMP announced on Wednesday that two bodies were discovered in dense bush near the Nelson River in the province of Manitoba after launching a manhunt for McLeod and Schmegelsky on July 23.

The pair were charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Leonard Dyck and were also being sought in connection with the deaths of American Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend, 23-year-old Lucas Robertson Fowler, although no charges were brought in that case.