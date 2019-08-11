Police: Vandalism suspected in crash of cable cars near Vancouver

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Sea to Sky Gondola near Vancouver remains closed indefinitely after several cars plummeted to the ground after a cable was cut in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police believe was an act of vandalism.

No guests or staff were riding the gondola during the incident in Squamish, British Columbia, according to a post on the attraction's website.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, operators were notified that the haul rope had fallen and the lift was inoperable.

"The Sea to Sky Gondola is CLOSED for the foreseeable future due to a major lift incident," according to the website.

Most of the 30 cars attached to the cable, which is more than 2 inches in diameter, fell to the ground.

"We believe the cables were cut and this was a deliberate act of vandalism," Squamish RCMP Inspector Kara Triance told the CBC. "At this time, it's a crime scene."

The gondola sustained "significant damage," according to a post by Squamish RCMP.

Each eight-passenger car provides views of Howe Sound and surrounding waterfalls from 8,000 feet during the 10-minute ride.