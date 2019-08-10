Police on a site of a shooting Saturday, Aug. 10, inside the Al-Noor Islamic Center mosque in Baerum, outside Oslo, Norway. Two people, including the shooter, were reported injured. The gunman was arrested. Photo by Terje Pedersen/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- At least two people were injured Saturday when a shooter armed with multiple weapons opened fire at a mosque outside the Norwegian capital.

Oslo police said the shooting occurred when the gunman, described as a white Norwegian man armed with multiple firearms, entered the Al-Noor Islamic Center, located just outside of the city.

Police said two people were injured, including the suspect, when he fired multiple weapons inside the building. The injured victim's wounds were said to be minor.

Witnesses said the man was overwhelmed by bystanders and held until police arrived on the scene.

Investigators said they do not believe there were any other suspects involved in the incident. Security was increased at mosques and other locations in the area as a precaution.

The shooting came amid Eid al-Adha, an Islamic holiday marking the peak of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.