This image, released Wednesday by the North Korean Official News Service (KCNA), shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the country's fourth series of missile launches in less than two weeks a "warning" to South Korea and the United States over an ongoing joint military exercise. Another round of missiles were fired off Saturday morning. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question during a long press conference on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Trump left the White House via Marine One for fund raising in the Hampton's and then to his resort in Bedminster, N.J. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump, pictured with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during June talks, said a letter he received from Kim was largely dedicated to protesting the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. White House File Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that much of the "long letter" he received from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was dedicated to "complaining about the ridiculous and expensive" joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea.

Trump tweeted Saturday, one day after he revealed to the news media that he had received a "beautiful" three-page letter from Kim, that the North Korean leader expressed an interest in meeting once the military exercises are concluded.

"In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over. It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises," Trump tweeted.

"It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future! A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!" he wrote.

Kim and Trump met last at the border village of Panmunjom in June.

The South Korean military said North Korea's missile testing continued Saturday, with two projectiles launched from Hamhung, a coastal town northeast of Pyongyang, traveling 248 miles. South Korean officials said the projectiles appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles.

North Korea previously tested short-range ballistic missiles earlier in August and in July. A U.S. congressional report said the tests were in violation of prohibitions set by the United Nations.

The joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea are scheduled to begin Sunday.